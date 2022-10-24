State of Ohio addresses concerns at Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility; employees seek new opportunities

Despite promises of better staffing and pay, some say they will not let their relatives go back to the location in Massillon.

MASSILLON, Ohio — The state of Ohio says they have made "major steps" in response to three separate incidents at Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility.

This comes after a dozen inmates between the ages of 15 and 19 made their way out of their rooms Saturday with makeshift weapons, according to the Ohio Department of Youth Services. Family members of employees at Indian River told 3News Monday they're fed up with the recent incidents.

One woman's relative was at work when the 12 inmates were able to get out of their rooms and get ahold of weapons. She tells the WKYC the search for a new job is already underway.

"I'm not letting her go back," the woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said. "Absolutely not."

Another man who's father works at the Massillon facility called the recent developments "crazy."

"I have not worried about my dad in all his years in law enforcement more than I worry about him in his current role," he lamented.

The Department of Youth Services held a press conference Sunday, but when asked for an interview on Monday, they told 3News it wouldn't be possible. Instead, they released a statement claiming officials have taken "major steps" following the weekend incident.

These include:

Members of the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction's special response unit supporting the DYS staff who are working the housing units at Indian River. With this support, they say the facility is now "fully staffed."

DYS will enter into an agreement with ODRC to supply youth specialists in the Indian River housing units with body cameras

Additional pay is being offered to those working the housing units at Indian River through the end of the year

Despite the better pay, another family member told WKYC they won't let their loved one go back to work at Indian River.