Prisons and jails across Ohio and the nation have been plagued by the spread of the coronavirus. The Elkton Federal prison near Warren is among those hardest hit by the pandemic.

Last month, a federal judge in Cleveland ordered the prison to begin identifying inmates that are eligible to be released or transferred out due to the spread of COVID-19 in the prison.

Among the categories of inmates to be identified for transfer or release are those prisoners aged 65 years or older, or those with documented, pre-existing medical conditions.

On Monday, 3News Investigates learned that an Appeals Court Judge denied the Federal prosecutors request to stall the release or transfer of inmates at the Elkton Federal Prison where seven inmates have died from COVID -19.

With the request denied, 837 inmates deemed medically vulnerable at Ohio's Elkton federal prison will be transferred, put in isolation or released including former Cuyahoga County Commissioner Jimmy Dimora.

The deadline for transfer and release evaluations is Wednesday.

3News Investigates has been looking into the conditions at Ohio's prisons since three inmates first tested positive at Elkton on April 1.

