After estranged couple found dead in car, auto dealer executive from Austin charged

Erik Charles Maund and three other men are facing a federal indictment.

AUSTIN, Texas — An executive with an Austin-based auto dealership has been indicted for his involvement in the plot to kidnap and murder a man and woman in Tennessee, the KVUE Defenders – led by senior reporter Tony Plohetski – have confirmed.

According to a federal indictment unsealed Monday and obtained by the Defenders, Erik Charles Maund is indicted for conspiring with three other men to kidnap and murder the Tennessee couple.

Erik Charles Maund is the grandson of Charles Maund and, according to the indictment, a partner of Maund Automotive Group, a car dealer in Austin that sells Toyota and Volkswagen cars.

A representative for Maund Automotive Group had no comment when contacted by the KVUE Defenders about this story, and also did not confirm Erik Charles Maund's status – past, present or future – with the company.

Erik Charles Maund frequently travels to Nashville to visit a relative, the indictment states. In February 2020, Erik Charles Maund began texting Holly Williams, 33, whom he previously had a relationship with, ahead of a visit. That woman's estranged boyfriend, 36-year-old William Lanway, found out and began demanding money from Erik Charles Maund, the indictment alleges.

Lanway allegedly threatened to expose Erik Charles Maund's relationship with Williams if the executive didn't pay him.

The estranged couple were found dead in a car in Nashville, Tennessee, on the morning of March 12, 2020.

Court documents show the couple was kidnapped and shot to death before their bodies were left in a car near a construction site. According to a press release from the government of Nashville, their bodies were discovered by a construction worker.

Federal authorities have been investigating the case ever since, which culminated in connecting Erik Charles Maund to three other men – including two from Austin – who investigators allege carried out the crime.

According to the indictment, Gilad Peled (47), Bryon Brockway (46) and Adam Carey (30) traveled to Nashville to kidnap, threaten and intimidate Williams and Lanway. The indictment states Erik Charles Maund paid the three men more than $750,000 for the kidnapping and murder.

Peled, Brockway and Carey all have backgrounds in military and security.

The indictment lists Peled as a former member of the Israeli Defense Forces, and the owner of Speartip Security, a security services company based in Austin.

Brockway, the indictment says, is a former U.S. Marine. He also owns a security company, Ink Force LLC.

Carey was also a former Marine and contractor for security companies within the private sector.

Recent Google reviews for Speartip Security appeared to show reviews from Erik Maund and Brockway.

A review under the name Erik Maund from Tuesday, Dec. 7, read, "Speartip is very professional and on top of it. They get the job done in an expedited time. Couldn't imagine using anyone else!!"

The Maund Automotive Group has its roots in Port Arthur. Charles Maund opened a used car lot there in 1945 at the age of 18, according to the company's website. He eventually expanded his operations, before buying 50% interest in the Oldsmobile-Cadillac dealership in Port Arthur in 1953.

In May 1957, Charles Maund acquired the Oldsmobile-Cadillac dealership at 1214 W. Sixth St. in Austin and eventually acquired General Motors dealerships in Odessa, Longview and San Angelo.

In 1994, Charles Maund retired and his son, Doug, took the reins of the auto group.