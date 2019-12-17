TOLEDO, Ohio — Tara Hobbs is the administrator for Lucas County’s Youth Treatment Center. She has worked in the juvenile detention system for 34 years and has seen a lot of positive changes.

Her experience in Lucas County does not square with a report released last week by the Department of Justice. In that report, 15 percent of young people said they were sexually victimized while locked up in an Ohio juvenile detention facility in 2018.

“In Lucas County, we run very safe facilities and are committed to making sure that kids under our care and responsibility are treated safely in a safe environment,” Hobbs said.

The report, “Sexual Victimization Reported by Youth in Juvenile Facilities, 2018,” was mandated by the federal Prison Rape Elimination Act. In the survey, more than 6,000 youths in 327 facilities responded to a number of questions, but one of them regarded whether they had been sexually victimized while in a juvenile facility. Sexual victimization was defined as “any forced or coerced sexual activity with another youth or any sexual activity with facility staff.”

While Ohio’s rate was listed at 15.3, the national number was 7.1 percent. Despite doubling the national average, Ohio’s rate has still fallen by 23 percent since 2012.

“No sexual victimization of youth is ever acceptable, but we are encouraged by the significant reduction in reported instances since 2012,” said Jill Craig, spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Youth Services.

Circleville Juvenile Correctional Facility south of Columbus led Ohio with a rate of 16.7 percent - a high number but much lower than the 30 percent figure it reported in 2012. In the 2018 report, nearly 150 Circleville detainees responded. The occupancy numbers for the state-run facility are much higher than the local facilities in Toledo.

Dan Jones is the administrator for the Lucas County Juvenile Detention Center. He said his facility houses an average of 35 youths awaiting court appearances. Hobbs’ Youth Treatment Center holds youths involved in felony cases for six or seven months. Hobbs said there are typically 20 to 25 youths in the facility.

Jones said the lower numbers ensure that all the detainees are carefully monitored.

“Most of the time we are one staff to every five youth, and we have direct line of supervision of our youth, which is much different than most facilities,” he said. “Our youth are in direct line of sight of our (juvenile detention officers) at all time.”

Jones said he could not recall any recent sexual assaults or violent attacks of any kind. Hobbs said the same is true of her facility. Juvenile records are protected under Ohio’s Public Records Act, so that could not be confirmed. Lucas County was not asked to participate in the Justice Department survey.

Jones and Hobbs said there are several reasons for the solid safety record: low numbers, a quality staff that is not overworked and undergoes rigorous background checks, cameras that monitor inmates 24 hours a day, and a complaints process that allows youths to complain anonymously.

Hobbs said it is even simpler than that.

“We stress with staff that you’re responsible for somebody else’s child, so you are to make sure that they are safe.”