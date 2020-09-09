Floyd family attorney says they are considering lawsuit after county sent letter notifiying of "multiple breaches by a number of people"

MINNEAPOLIS — Staff at Hennepin Healthcare improperly viewed George Floyd's protected medical records, KARE 11 has learned.

"There were multiple breaches by a number of people," Floyd family attorney Antonio Romanucci told KARE 11.

Romanucci said the information was disclosed in a letter sent to the family, informing them that the breaches happened sometime in the last 30 days, and included improper access of Floyd's medical and personal information.

Hennepin Healthcare said in the letter that the people involved, "no longer work at the organization."

But the letter provided few other details, Romanucci said, including how many staff members were involved and what was specifically accessed.

Romanucci said the family is considering legal action against Hennepin Healthcare.

"They feel it's a continued assassination of George Floyd, his character. It's a non-stop issue. And they were very upset, very disturbed, disappointed that even in death, that George Floyd's character is being maligned by people that didn't have any business looking at his private medical record."

Hennepin Healthcare spokeswoman Christine Hill said the hospital does not comment on specific cases to protect patient confidentiality.

"Any breach of patient confidentiality is taken seriously and thoroughly investigated. If it is determined that a violation has occurred, disciplinary action up to and including termination can be used," she said in a statement.

