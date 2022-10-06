Grand Rapids Officer charged with murder of Patrick Lyoya fired from force

The Grand Rapids City Manager has fired GRPD Officer Christopher Schurr. Schurr is charged in the murder of Patrick Lyoya.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Officer charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya has been fired.

City Manager Mark Washington announced that he has accepted GRPD Chief Eric Winstrom's request to fire Christopher Schurr from the force.

Schurr was arraigned in Grand Rapids 61st District Court last week. Prior to the arraignment, he was suspended without pay ahead of an employment hearing.

Washington said Wednesday that representatives for Schurr said they want to waive his right to the employment hearing.

His firing is effective June 10, 2022, Washington said.

Schurr posted a $100,000 cash surety bond last week and is out of custody ahead of his next hearing.

Schurr, 31, is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya.

The shooting happened Monday, April 4 just after 8 a.m. near the intersection of Griggs Street and Nelson Avenue SE in Grand Rapids. Schurr had pulled Lyoya over, who was driving with a friend in the passenger seat.

Lyoya got out of his vehicle to speak with Schurr. After a brief physical struggle, Lyoya was shot in the back of the head and killed.

