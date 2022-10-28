After two days of testimony, final decision to send Schurr to trial will come Monday

Judge Ayoub will announce his decision to the defense and prosecution on Monday at 10 a.m.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After two days of witness testimony, Judge Nicholas Ayoub announced Friday morning that a final decision on whether to send former GRPD Officer Christopher Schurr's case to trial will come Monday.

The preliminary hearing wrapped up just before 10:30 a.m. Friday.

A single witness testified Friday, followed by closing motions from the prosecution and defense.

A total of seven witnesses testified during Thursday's hearing, including a police officer responding to the scene of the shooting and two neighbors who live near where the shooting happened.

The court also heard from the passenger who was in Lyoya's car the morning of the shooting.

This comes nearly seven months after Schurr shot and killed Patrick Lyoya during a traffic stop in Grand Rapids. Schurr is facing a second-degree murder charge, which carries a potential sentence of up to life in prison.

The shooting happened Monday, April 4 just after 8 a.m. near the intersection of Griggs Street and Nelson Avenue SE in Grand Rapids. Schurr pulled Lyoya over, who was driving with a friend in the passenger seat.

Lyoya got out of his vehicle, and after a brief physical struggle and fight over the officer's taser, Lyoya was shot in the back of the head and killed.

Judge Ayoub will announce his decision to the defense and prosecution on Monday at 10 a.m.

