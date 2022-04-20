Jury finds Dr. William Husel not guilty on all 14 counts of murder

Jurors were given the option to choose between murder or a lesser charge of attempted murder. Ultimately, jurors found Husel not guilty on all 14 counts.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A jury has acquitted a former Mount Carmel doctor accused of ordering excessive amounts of painkillers that led to multiple patient deaths.

Dr. William Husel was found not guilty on all 14 counts of murder against him Wednesday after nearly two months since the trial began.

The verdict comes after roughly six days of deliberations. The jury was given the case after nearly seven weeks of testimony, during which jurors heard from 54 witnesses.

On Monday, the jury told the judge they were at an impasse and unable to reach a verdict. Judge Michael Holbrook gave them a charge to resume their deliberations.

Jurors were given the option to choose between murder or a lesser charge of attempted murder. Ultimately, jurors found Husel not guilty on all counts.

The defense claimed Husel was providing comfort care to dying patients when he ordered doses of fentanyl and other drugs, but prosecutors argued his doses were unnecessary and ultimately hastened his patients’ deaths.

The age of the patients who died ranged from 37 to 82. The first patient death was in May 2015. The last three died in November 2018.

He was initially charged with 25 murder counts, but the judge agreed to dismiss 11 of those counts in January.

Husel would have faced a sentence of life in prison with parole eligibility in 15 years had he been found guilty of just one count of murder.

The first five weeks of the trial were spent listening to testimony from 53 witnesses, some of whom were family members of those 14 patients. The defense rested after calling just one witness to the stand during the trial’s sixth week.

In a statement, the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office said they accept the jury verdict.

"The State of Ohio v. William Husel was carefully tried and prepared by both the Prosecution and the Defense," the statement said. "The Jury after review of all the evidence was not convinced beyond a reasonable doubt that William Husel was guilty of any charges submitted to them."

Defense attorney Jose Baez responded to Wednesday's verdict calling it a "relief" more than a victory.

"I'm deeply saddened that William had to go through this," said Baez. "But this is a moment, really one of relief as opposed to victory, because of the prospective dangers that this case could have brought to health care professionals and future patients."

Gerry Leesberg, an attorney representing the patients, said that his staff issued notices and subpoenas to Dr. Husel to appear for deposition.

He hopes that the deposition can reveal the reasoning behind Dr. Husel's decision to order doses of fentanyl.

"Dr. Husel is going to have to defend what he did and not just sit back at the table and allow his lawyer to speak on his behalf," Leesberg said.

Mount Carmel fired Husel in December 2018 after questions were raised about his patient care. He hhas filed his own defamation lawsuit against Mount Carmel Health System over his firing.

To date, the hospital has paid out more than $20 million in legal settlements to the families of patients. Several wrongful death claims still remain pending.

Husel’s colleagues who administered the medications weren’t criminally charged, but the hospital system said it fired 23 nurses, pharmacists and managers after its internal investigation and referred various employees to their respective state boards for possible disciplinary action.

Statement for Mount Carmel Health Systems

Our thoughts continue to be with the patients’ families. It’s never been our role to determine whether the defendant’s actions in these cases were criminal. Our role has always been to live up to our core values, beliefs and mission as a healthcare provider. That’s why we took action regarding our concerns with the doses in these cases and shared the information we had with local authorities and impacted families.