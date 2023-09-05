Toledo woman battles weeds and vermin after Norfolk Southern stops using tracks behind property | Call 11 for Action

Rhonda Hayes says all kinds of vermin and weeds have invaded her property since Norfolk Southern stopped using its tracks behind her house.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo homeowner reached out to Call 11 for Action for help after she claimed weeds and debris originating off her property began attracting vermin, insects and rodents into her yard and home.

Rhonda Hayes lives right next to an abandoned railroad overrun with weeds, junk and rodents. A WTOL 11 team went to her home in south Toledo to investigate the problem.

"This is something new," Hayes said as she pulled a weed. "I don't know what this is."

She said the weeds, which originate on the other side of her back fence, also bring stray cats, bees and mosquitoes.

"Groundhogs dig under my house constantly," Hayes said.

Hayes, who has lived in her home for 36 years, said all the vermin, weeds and junk started just a couple years ago, when Norfolk Southern stopped using its railroad track on the other side of her fence.

Hayes said she'd rather deal with a loud train than what's left behind.

"It's overwhelming," she said. "The train was better than it is now," she said.

Hayes said she reached out to Engage Toledo and Norfolk Southern about the mess. Someone showed up once to cut all the weeds and brush back, but put it in a pile, which is still there.

Hayes also explained she believes the invasive weeds spreading into her yard from behind the fence are causing her physical pain.

"Eyes burning, my face is swollen. I have to take antibiotics a lot," she said. "I can't even sit on the back porch with the windows open. If they could just keep their weeds down and keep trees that grow from things bearing seeds and spray once a year, it would help."

Call 11 for Action reached out to the city of Toledo and Norfolk Southern Tuesday to find out who owns the property now that the tracks are gone and who is responsible for maintaining it.

If you have a problem you want the Call 11 for Action team to help you solve, email us at 11investigates@wtol.com.