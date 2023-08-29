Toledo man's property cleaned up after contacting Call 11 for Action

Michael Hampton thanks Call 11 for Action for getting results after his property was damaged by storm debris.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Another Call 11 for Action investigation has ended with a positive result.

WTOL 11 News aired a Call 11 for Action report on Monday regarding a central Toledo man unable to get help after trees, debris and wire damaged his property after a storm last week.

Michael Hampton said he was getting the runaround and reached out to the Call 11 for Action team. Just hours later, the storm damage was cleaned up.

Trees, branches and wires, downed by storms on Aug. 23, covered Hampton's yard and damaged part of his fence.

"Over there into the yard, there's a cord that's down like this, too," he said as he showed the cable lines down all over his backyard to our Call 11 for Action crew.

The trees in Hampton's yard belonged to his neighbors and he said he had been reporting for a year.

Hampton said he called Toledo Edison and Buckeye Cable. Both told him to call someone else. Engage Toledo told him someone would come out, but no one did.

"Oh man, it was just a ping pong, going back and forth, between Toledo Edison and Engage (Toledo)," he said. "No one wanted to claim responsibility at all."

Frustrated, Hampton reached out to Call 11 for Action.

Our team looked at the mess and called his Toledo city council representative, Vanice Williams.

Just hours later, Hampton was on his way to making his house whole again.

"My yard is completely clean," Hampton told Call 11 for Action's Melissa Andrews. "I am very happy. All of that I can fix and get it back to normal."

Call 11 for Action followed up with Williams. The council member said she asked Toledo Parks & Forestry Division to clean up the trees.

"Sometimes it takes the phone call to the right person," Williams said.

She said the delinquent neighbors Hampton has been reporting do have numerous code violations and will be dealt with.

"I'm glad that Mr. Hampton has what he needs to get this taken care of," Williams said. "Unfortunately, we have some poor owners that aren't working to uplift the neighborhood, but we're working to get them gone."

As for Hampton, he called the right people.

"If it wouldn't have been for you guys, I probably would still be dealing with this mess," Hampton said. "Nobody wanted to take care of it and as soon as you guys got involved, it got taken care of and I thank you."

If you have a problem you need help with, email Call 11 for Action at 11investigates@wtol.com.