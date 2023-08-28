Toledo man says no one wants to take responsibility for trees on his house | Call 11 for Action

Trees fell on Michael Hampton's house during storms, but he says no one will take on the responsibility of cleaning up the mess.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Call 11 for Action is investigating a complaint about severe tree damage from the Aug. 23 storms.

Michael Hampton emailed Call 11 for Action and asked us for help.

Hampton said he's been getting the runaround and can't figure out who's responsible for cleaning up the mess left behind by the downed trees.

"I just heard a loud kaboom, came outside and that's what I saw," he said. "Just a complete mess."

Last Wednesday's storms brought two trees down onto his house, destroying his fence and leaving utility cables sagging.

His first call was to his insurance company.

"They're saying they can't do anything because it's a hazard. They (insurance company) can't do anything until it's removed," Hampton said. "Toledo Edison came out: 'Not our power line.' Buckeye Cable: 'Not our power line.' and then Engage Toledo said they were gonna help me. They've never been out."

While Hampton deals with the runaround, he's worried the trees are causing more damage by the day.

"I can hear it grinding on the house. It's pushing on the house," he said.

What's especially frustrating is that Hampton said he reported these trees to the city of Toledo back in the spring when portions of it fell the first time.

"They have not enforced the owner to take care of their property," Hampton said. "If anything else, bill her for the cleanup."

Call 11 for Action made some calls to Engage Toledo and to Hampton's Toledo City Council representative, Vanice Williams, to see who can help him.

Williams told the Call 11 for Action team late Monday afternoon that Toledo Edison and the city of Toledo's Department of Forestry will be out to see what they can do about the trees and wires. She also confirmed to Call 11 for Action that Michael's neighbor, Wanda Lloyd, has been in court for the past year with a number of code enforcement issues.

WTOL 11 will update this story when the Call 11 for Action team finds out who eventually cleans up the debris.