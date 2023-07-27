Call 11 for Action: Wrong home title? Who is responsible and why it's a headache

Lori Edwards said she can't sell her home due to incorrect title information.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Lori Edwards is in recovery and 17 months clean. She wanted a fresh start for herself and her children, so she bought a new home in November of 2022.

Except it's not clear what she moved into.

"What I have versus what I have documented are not the same," Edwards said.

The title of her mobile home states it's a 1976 Regent, but according to AREIS, the Lucas County online real estate information system, it's a 1997 Mansion Fiesta.

"I can't even get out of it if I wanted to because the title is wrong, I can't sell that," Edwards said.

11 Investigates and Edwards found the data plate inside the kitchen cabinet, where it would state the make and year, but it was ripped up, as you can see below:

11 Investigates made calls from one office to another and a trip to the clerk of courts.

We were finally told by the Sylvania Clerk of Courts' chief deputy over the phone that it was in the hands of the owners of the park and that the error could have happened on their end. The park is owned by Toledo MHP LLC.

When 11 Investigates was at the clerk of courts, we bumped into someone who might have answers -- the mobile home park managers. We asked them why the title doesn't have the same information as the county auditor.

"I can't comment on that right now but it's being taken care of. I can tell you that much and you can contact the owners of the park and they can relay more of the information," said one of the managers.

11 Investigates provided our contact information. We reached out to the regional manager, Jim Rowen, that was on the contract for Edwards home.

11 Investigates ended up having a call with Rowen, who said they are aware the title is incorrect, are working to get it fixed and will have it transferred to Edwards.