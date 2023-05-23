Call 11 for Action: West Toledo resident wants his road fixed

Living on California Boulevard for more than 60 years, Paul Jerzykowski said he has never had problems with the roads being fixed ... until now.

TOLEDO, Ohio — After being married for 65 years, Paul Jerzykowsi knows what it takes to keep a strong marriage.

"Just listen to your wife and everything will be fine," Jerzykowski said.

What isn't strong in his neighborhood on California Boulevard are the roads.

"This (road) was put in around the late 1950s so it's starting to break and every spring it gets worse because the holes get bigger," Jerzykowski said.

Jerzykowski says he calls the city of Toledo every year.

"Last seven or eight years, I would do that in the spring because once winter is over and the snow is not coming anymore, they would come and repair it and they would always do a good job," Jerzykowski said.

But when he made his yearly call last month, the response wasn't what he expected.

"After I gave them the address they looked and said 'oh, it's marked as done' and I said 'wait, no it's not, no one has been out here,'" Jerzykowski said.

The potholes and uneven parts of the roads make Jerzykowski question when the street could need to be torn up and redone. For now, he's wanting it just to be patched up, like other every year, but he's concerned that may not happen.

"If it's marked 'done,' no one is going to come out," Jerzykowski said. "Because they figure 'oh, well, it's done.'"

Now he's hoping the city will listen to the concerns, as well as he's listened for the last 65 years.

"All I would like is the street fixed, really," Jerzykowski said.

The interim director of marketing and communications with the city of Toledo told Call 11 for Action that after Jerzykowski's initial call in March, the city came out and cold-patched the potholes. However, when our Call 11 for Action team spoke with Jerzykowski, he said he never saw any crews and that the roads never looked different.

The city is planning to have crews come out and patch the potholes with hot mix by the end of this week.

California Boulevard is not on the city of Toledo's list of road projects scheduled for 2023.