TOLEDO, Ohio — Call 11 For Action has been working to fight consumer scams and help people regain money for more than 50 years.
The most updated numbers are:
$15,189,564.48 recovered so far nationwide
21,638 cases closed nationwide
You can volunteer with Call For Action by filling out this form by Clicking Here.
You can EMAIL BACK TO: volunteer@callforaction.org
or
MAIL TO:
Call for Action
730 North Summit Street
Toledo, OH 43604
To file a complaint, scroll down to the bottom of the Call 11 For Action page on the website and hit submit.