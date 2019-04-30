TOLEDO, Ohio — Call 11 For Action has been working to fight consumer scams and help people regain money for more than 50 years.

The most updated numbers are:

$15,189,564.48 recovered so far nationwide

21,638 cases closed nationwide

You can volunteer with Call For Action by filling out this form by Clicking Here.

You can EMAIL BACK TO: volunteer@callforaction.org

or

MAIL TO:

Call for Action

730 North Summit Street

Toledo, OH 43604

To file a complaint, scroll down to the bottom of the Call 11 For Action page on the website and hit submit.