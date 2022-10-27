At 11 p.m., 3News investigator Marisa Saenz takes viewers back to those dark days, using rare news clips not seen since their original airing.

BATH, Ohio — He was one of our nation’s most notorious serial killers whose murderous spree went largely unnoticed.

Americans were jolted when Jeffrey Dahmer's crimes revealed that 17 men were abducted, killed and dismembered.

Northeast Ohioans, regrettably remember Dahmer as one of their own, a Bath Township resident and graduate of Revere High.

Over 30 years have passed since the grizzly discoveries in Milwaukee. But Dahmer’s reach was later traced back to his boyhood home, where the remains of his first victim -steven hicks- were unearthed.

Today, a whole new generation is learning what so many others lived through in the 1990s thanks to a Netflix docu-series that recounts Dahmer's murderous past.

In 1991, 3News cameras captured the police investigation in Bath, as well as his highly-anticipated appearance in a Summit County courthouse.

In another rare interview, 3News speaks with Dahmer’s attorney, a Philadelphia lawyer who somehow found himself thrust into the middle of a media circus that he had no interest in attending.

