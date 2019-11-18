'This problem is way, way bigger than we ever imagined' - 11 Investigates: Vaping in NW Ohio schools

Scientists are scrambling to determine the long-term dangers of vaping. E-cigarettes were originally marketed about 15 years ago as a way to stop smoking, but there is little evidence that has happened in large numbers.

Teens are a crucial demographic in the national health debate. Multiple studies have shown that if a person does not smoke before the age of 21, then that person has as much as a 95 percent chance of never smoking.

In 2015, the CDC reported that teen smoking rates were at 10.8 percent, the lowest point since the National Youth Risk Behavior Survey began tracking the numbers in 1991. However, vaping numbers hit 24 percent that year. Little is known about the long-term effects.

And now teen vaping rates have grown to nearly 30 percent of high schoolers and more than 10 percent of middle schoolers, according to a new study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

With vaping products delivering three times as much nicotine as a cigarette, the risk of addiction is high. And scientists now believe that youths are at a greater risk of damage to their lungs because their lungs are not completely developed and because of the increasing popularity of games involving vaping.

“They play games called ‘Cloud Chasing.' They take in a tremendous amount of nicotine and inhale it very deeply,” said Eddie Kutcher of St. Luke’s nicotine center. “The more they can take into their lungs, the more they can blow out and the more tricks they can perform.”

Ohio State professor Loren Wold has been using adolescent mice to mimic the effects on adolescents. While the lungs of adult mice were largely unchanged after being repeatedly exposed to vapor, the lungs of the young mice were severely damaged.

“We see a significant increase in several markers of cardiovascular dysfunction … quite early on in exposure,” Wold said.

Another concern is the increasing popularity in the vaping of marijuana and THC. Those products often contain Vitamin E acetate oils. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned about a possible link between vaping illnesses and the oil.

Vitamin E oil is an almost glue-like, viscous oil that can be used as a moisturizer and even to speed the healing of skin wounds. But researchers believe it can be hazardous when vaporized.

“Vitamin E is almost solid, but when heated it up it becomes a vapor,” Kutcher said. “It’s then taken into the lung as a vapor then exhaled. What isn’t exhaled remains in the lungs. Imagine doing this 100 times a day. All that vitamin E settles in the lungs.”

Kutcher believes the sticky oil draws in contaminants once vaporized, and those contaminants are then trapped in the lungs, leading to infections.