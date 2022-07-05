Authorities expected to announce break in 1985 Sylvania murder

Police are expected to make an announcement Wednesday morning in the long-unsolved case of Patricia Stichler.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Officials are set to release key details that could solve a 37-year-old cold case murder of Sylvania mother Patricia Stichler, who was stabbed to death in her home.

Stichler, 30, was found stabbed to death in her home on Brinthaven Road in Sylvania on Jan. 2, 1985, two days after hosting a New Year's Eve party there.

Her three daughters were sleeping in the room next door during the woman's murder. One of the girls, 11 years old at the time, discovered her mother's body on the floor of her bedroom.

Stichler had been stabbed numerous times and it appeared she struggled violently with her attacker, according to the Ohio Attorney General's office. There were no signs of forced entry to any doors at the home, but a bathroom window was found open and window coverings there had been cut with a knife, police said.

The case remained unsolved for almost four decades.

In 2010, retiring Sylvania Police Chief Gerald Sobb said he regretted that his department had not been able to get justice in the case, though he said he believed it would eventually be solved. In 2012 the Ohio Attorney General's office included Stichler's murder on a new site designed to solicit tips in long-unsolved cases.

This is a developing story.