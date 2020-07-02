PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Perrysburg school officials are investigating a video that was sent to 11 Investigates late Thursday night.

The video shows an apparently despondent wrestler laying on the floor of a shower in sauna pants and a long-sleeved shirt in an attempt to cut weight during Thursday’s meet against Northview.

It was confirmed that the wrestler missed weight for the meet and was not allowed to wrestle.

It is not known whether he was being punished or took the action on his own.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association does not allow the use of sauna pants.

Officials said all parties will be interviewed this morning. Any violations will be reported to the OHSAA.

According to OHSAA guidelines, there are penalties for both coaches and wrestlers who cheat and/or attempt to cheat the weight assessment process. For the first offense, an athlete would receive suspension for one wrestling season. A second offense would result in suspension for two wrestling seasons.

A coach who knowingly cheats the Ohio Weight Management Program or assists a wrestler to circumvent the weight assessment process will be subject to penalties and sanctions imposed by the OHSAA Executive Director.