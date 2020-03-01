TOLEDO, Ohio — The Lucas County commissioners on Friday voted to adjust its appointed counsel rates. In a November investigation, 11 Investigates learned that Lucas County had among the lowest rates in the state of Ohio for attorneys appointed to poorer defendants.

The commissioners on Friday voted to increase the hourly rate for appointed counsel. This is a big deal in reforming the Lucas County justice system and ensuring adequate defense for those who can't afford high-powered attorneys.

When defendants are too poor to afford an attorney, they are appointed an attorney. Lucas County paid its appointed attorneys close to the lowest amount in the state.

The hourly rate for appointed counsel now will jump from $50 to $75 an hour.

RELATED: 11 Investigates: Justice at any cost? Only if you can pay for it.

RELATED: More questions surface in 'Guilty Without Proof' case

RELATED: 11 Investigates: Conviction & Integrity - What is being done to ensure the guilty are really guilty?

November investigation: Capping justice - Cost limits on court-appointed counsel

Commissioner Gary Byers also said that a work group has been meeting to adjust the total amount of money an attorney can be paid on a case - the caps. In Lucas County, the amount for aggravated murder was just $4,000.

That will now be changing, with a vote expected in March or April. Byers said it wants to take its time and find appropriate caps on individual charges

As Byers said, this is just a first step. But it’s a big step.

11 Investigates: Guilty Without Proof