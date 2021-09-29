Juvenile sentencing reform results in pain for families

Ohio and other states have reacted to recent Supreme Court precedents and abolished life without parole for juveniles. Families affected by the crimes speak out.

"It's hard to come here," she says. "It's very hard."

Josianne was stabbed 17 times, played dead, and somehow survived to tell the story alongside her children's gravesite at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.

Joscelyn was raped, stabbed multiple times and later died at the hospital where Brown dropped her off.

He then appeared at the foot of Thomas' bed, with an 8-inch blade. Her 3-year-old twin daughters pressed against her.

Johnny's 16-year-old sister was not messing with him. Her ex-boyfriend, Devonte Brown, had broken into the west Toledo home, attacked Johnny in his bedroom and stabbed him dozens of times, killing him.

"He was yelling, 'Get off of me, leave me alone.' And I thought maybe Joscelyn was just messing with him," Thomas said.

"The bill, as it is passed, does not exclude and simply wash the record. There is still accountability there," said State Rep. Haraz Ghanbari (R., Perrysburg). "This bill does not automatically grant release from prison. There's still a process in which they have to go through. And that process is also going to involve victim impact statements from family, friends and others who were impacted by such a crime like taking the life of someone else."

Brown would have been affected, but he killed himself in jail in February, two months before the law took effect.

But dozens of people will be affected, including Tyler Miller, who stabbed Amonie Ervin to death in Perrysburg in 2019. He now will receive a parole hearing in 2045.

Depending on the crime, inmates sentenced to life without a chance of parole now must serve at least 18 years before being eligible for a parole hearing, and those hearings will be required every five years.

Since then, the U.S. Supreme Court has issued two decisions, saying that juveniles should be treated differently in sentencing. Close to 30 states have now banned life sentences without the chance of parole for juveniles.

In 2016, Brown, who was 16 at the time of the attack, was found guilty of the two murders and attempted killing of Josianne. He was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole.

In April 2018, 98-year-old Margaret Douglas was found dead inside the closet of her Wadsworth home.

It later was determined that she had been strangled.

Weeks later, a video of the killing and sexual abuse was found on the phone of 17-year-old Gavon Ramsay, a neighbor who was convicted of the heinous crime and sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole.

"He was meticulous in it. Investigators didn't find any DNA in the house, like no hair, no semen - nothing in the house. He was very meticulous very careful, and he knew exactly what he was doing," Patricia Sacco, a great-niece, said.

Sacco delivered a victim's impact statement for her family.

"That was one of the most stressful days of my life, just because he was sitting right next to me when I had to do that," she said. "My mindset was that this man is going to see my face. He's going to hear exactly hear what I'm saying as I'm saying it. Maybe he'll be released in 40 years and he's gonna come after me.

"So that was the most stressful part, being afraid for my personal safety that if I do say something that upsets him, he's gonna have a face and a name to go with it and come after me when he gets out," she said.

She was relieved to learn that he would never get out ... until the passage of Senate Bill 256. Ramsay is now scheduled for an initial parole hearing in February 2043.

Sacco has helped form the Coalition for Safety and Fairness. She doesn't want to throw away the key for all juvenile offenders, but she believes judges should be able to have discretion in their sentencing. She says some juveniles, like Ramsay, are just different and should never get out. She says he spent more than two hours in the home and had plans to replicate the crime against others.