Braddy and Willis to take Alford plea on Tuesday afternoon

Wayne Braddy and Karl Willis, at the center of a WTOL 11 investigation, are expected to be released no later than Wednesday after 23 years in prison.

TOLEDO, Ohio — After more than 23 years of waiting, Wayne Braddy and Karl Willis are expected to be freed from prison on Tuesday evening or early Wednesday morning.

The men were convicted of the 1998 killing of 13-year-old Maurice Purifie on Jan. 7, 2000.

In 2019, 11 Investigates was approached by the Ohio Innocence Project about their case, and a months-long WTOL 11 investigation resulted in "Guilty without Proof," a 30-minute special that aired in August 2019.

Our investigation found no direct evidence linking the men to the killing, and both have maintained their innocence since their arrest in 1998. The only person who alleged the men were involved was Travis Slaughter, a man who was given a plea deal in the killing and an unrelated rape to testify against Braddy and Willis.

After "Guilty without Proof" aired, Slaughter approached 11 Investigates and was interviewed on multiple occasions. He said not only were Braddy and Willis innocent, but he also was innocent of the killing and that detectives and prosecutors intimidated him and gave him details of the crime in order to convict Braddy and Willis.

Several parts of the WTOL 11 investigation were cited in a subsequent appeal for a new trial by the men. Common Pleas Court Judge Gary Cook denied their bid for a new trial, but in his decision, welcomed guidance from the Sixth District Court of Appeals. After the men appealed his decision to the appellate court, the Lucas County Prosecutor's Office reached out to defense attorneys about a deal to end litigation.

At 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Braddy and Willis will appear before Cook to complete that deal. They will take an Alford plea to lesser charges and are then expected to be sentenced to time served and released by no later than Wednesday.

An Alford plea allows the men to maintain their innocence, but it also is an admission that if the case were brought to trial, the state would have enough evidence to convict them on the charges.

The men continue to profess their innocence, but a continued legal battle contains multiple risks for the men. The process alone could take several more years to even win a new trial, the appellate court could deny their request for a new trial or they could be found guilty again at trial. All those options would mean several more years behind bars, while taking an Alford Plea ensures that they can be freed immediately. It will, however, end their attempts to legally prove their innocence.

Before making the deal, the prosecutor's office was in contact with the Purifie family about the deal. In the fall of 2019, Maurice Purifie's brother, Troy, said he was convinced by "Guilty without Proof" that Braddy and Willis were innocent. His sister, Sherrie, and younger brother Cam said they believed the men were guilty.