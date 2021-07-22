Famed genetic genealogist CeCe Moore offers to help track down mystery of unknown DNA from Johnny Clarke-Lisa Straub murders

Experts discuss the future of genetic genealogy and its role in solving dormant crimes. Moore's team has helped solve over 160 cold cases in the past three years.

It's been more than 10 years with few new clues. At this point, investigators need someone to come forward with the story of what happened. Or, they need a forensic miracle.

The lab report is riddled with unknown DNA profiles found inside the home. Much of that was on the duct tape restraining Clarke. The profiles were tested against dozens of people, and none of them matched.

A DNA report provided to the Lucas County sheriff's office on Nov. 30, 2011, gave investigators their first clues into who killed the young couple. The DNA of Samuel Williams was found on a cigarette butt. Williams proclaims his innocence but is serving life without a chance of parole. The DNA of his friend, Cameo Pettaway, was also on that cigarette. Judge James Bates threw Pettaway's case out, however, saying that the cigarette alone was not evidence that Pettaway was involved.

John Clarke kicks in the front door and finds 21-year-old Johnny Clarke and 20-year-old Lisa Straub dead on the kitchen floor, duct tape securing plastic bags over their heads. Lisa's hands are tied behind her with tape. Johnny's feet and hands are secured.

Maytee Clarke's call is gut-wrenching, as she screams at the dispatcher that her son is tied up in the basement and he's not moving.

When John Clarke spotted his son motionless on the floor of a Holland home in the early morning hours of Jan. 31, 2011 , he went tearing around the side of the house, screaming for his wife, Maytee Clarke, to call 911 and tell them their son was tied up.

Chapter 1 : A NEW FRONTIER IN FORENSICS

Dr. Crystal Oechsle jokes that she can talk about DNA all day.

The Bowling Green State University biological sciences professor spent part of her career as a crime scene inspector and DNA analyst. She rattles off information about traditional PCR testing.

But her cadence really picks up when talking about the latest DNA technology.

"The up and coming really exciting technique that's being used in the forensic community is genetic genealogy," she said. "Instead of doing PCR, we will do something called sequencing and might look at all the DNA that is there and look at every piece of DNA to see what the order of the bases are. So that sequencing profile creates a lot more data."

Instead of looking at a handful of genetic markers in PCR testing, the sequencing looks at hundreds, even thousands of markers. But rather than comparing to existing profiles in CODIS, the FBI's database, the profiles are compared to ancestry databases.

If there is a hit, a genealogist will get involved.

"If you know how much DNA someone shares with someone, you can kind of trace back to where they fit in the family tree - are they a second cousin, cousin, a full sibling ... and then they do this process called genetic genealogy and build out this family tree back in time looking for the most common ancestor," she said. "Then it's just really tracking down people and seeing if you were in that time and location."

Genetic genealogy came to prominence when it was used to nail Golden State serial killer Joseph James DeAngelo in 2018. Investigators matched DNA at crime scenes to profiles uploaded to ancestry databases by DeAngelo's relatives.

During an interview with Capt. Matt Luettke of the Lucas County Sheriff's Office, he acknowledged that this technology could be used in the Clarke-Straub murders but it has not been used often in the county. The appealing evidence to examine would be the unknown profiles on duct tape around Clarke's neck and ankles, along with that found on a cell phone.

It is not testing that could be done in the state's labs.

"Most forensic labs in the country don't do the genetic genealogy themselves. They typically send it to a private laboratory because the instruments we have in the lab for PCR testing are not amenable to this new type of testing," Oechsle says.

Another obstacle to doing this type of testing in the Clarke-Straub murder case would be if the initial samples were all used up during that DNA testing in the fall of 2011. But a key line at the end of the BCI's report to the sheriff's department notes that "portions of each item remain should independent analysis be requested."