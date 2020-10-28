11 Investigates: Keeping substitute teachers, bus drivers difficult for many area schools amid COVID-19 pandemic

Of 80 districts that responded to our requests, 53 told us that it has been very difficult to get substitutes this year.

The 11 Investigates team sent out multiple information requests to local school districts. Over and over, we were told that maintaining a steady stable of substitutes is difficult. Of 80 districts that responded to our requests, 53 told us that it has been very difficult to get substitutes this year.

"My daughter, who is in our bubble, has asthma. I've been concerned this whole time about her catching it. And my husband is a small business owner," she says. "That could affect his business if I were to catch it and bring it to him."

She has been a substitute teacher for six years. During the pandemic, she tries to only fill in for jobs that allow her to teach remotely, wary of bringing the virus home to her family.

Earlier this week, Renee McNutt was teaching social studies to seventh and eighth graders inside an empty Toledo Public Schools classroom. She was alone, only interacting with students through her computer.

Chapter one : No Substitute for Health

For full-time teachers, showing up to the classroom is how they provide for their families. Substitutes have more options and have to carefully consider whether to take a job in a classroom in which a teacher is out sick. For privacy reasons, the district is not able to tell them if the normal teacher is being quarantined after being exposed to COVID-19.

Many substitutes are older, often retired teachers who want to stay active. Older people are more at risk of having complications from COVID-19.

"A big pool of our teachers - and we look forward to seeing these people - are retired folks. They are either teachers themselves coming back, or they are retired from other industries and get their sub license. Some of them are saying it's too big of a risk for me and I'm not interested," says Tom Hosler, the superintendent of Perrysburg schools.

Some districts told us that office staff are being forced into duty as subs or they need to use art or music teachers to cover for an absent colleague. In years past, classes could be combined, but that's not possible with distancing requirements.