5K held for family featured in Pawsible Angels investigation | 11 Investigates

Kayla Obenour's family gave the non-profit $1,000 for service dog training they never received, so another family stepped in to help.

FINDLAY, Ohio — 11 Investigates brought you the investigation into Pawsible Angels. The Findlay-based non-profit does obedience and service dog training.

Families have accused the organization and its owner, Michele Frank, of taking thousands of dollars from them and leaving them without a properly trained service dog or their money.

One woman, Kayla Obenour, said her family paid Frank $1,000 to train the dog her daughter needed, but instead never got the right training and never got the money back.

Another woman, Ronni Western, said she paid Pawsible Angels $4,700 to train her dog Sully for her granddaughter. She was eventually ghosted and left without a trained service animal.

Obenour and Western were in contact before the 11 investigates story aired, but after it was published, Western said she wanted to help the Obenours.

She said she felt guilty for not coming forward when she lost her money a few years ago and heard that Obenour had just hired Frank in March. So, Western decided to hold a 5K fundraiser for the Obenour family.

WIN Nutrition is Western's protein shake shop and she teamed up with Anytime Fitness to host the 5K in Findlay on Aug. 5. Western told WTOL 11 they raised about $500 for the family.

