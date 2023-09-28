11 Investigates: Arrest warrant issued for contractor accused of scamming elderly

Multiple people have accused David Broadway of scamming them from home improvement jobs.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — 11 Investigates brought you the story of David Broadway, the contractor accused of scamming elderly people thousands of dollars for home improvement jobs.

Through an investigation from Toledo police and our stories airing, there is now a warrant out for his arrest. On Sept. 15th, there was a theft by deception charged filed against Broadway.

This comes as more people have come forward about Broadway and sending 11 Investigates new video of him.

We've heard a number of the same stories in the last two months. Pam Chaneatu said Broadway made her 91-year-old father with Alzheimer's write a check for $4,200 for half of a driveway after quoting them just $300.

Lowell Hemmelgarn said he was given a $6,800 bill for his small driveway.

Sharon and Tom Patton Sr. told 11 Investigates that Broadway tried to charge them $5,100 for just a tiny portion of stone for their driveway.

Broadway is a 45-year-old man. People in Pennsylvania, South Carolina and here in northwest Ohio have accused him of scamming them.

11 Investigates has tried numerous times to get ahold of Broadway after he called WTOL 11, but haven't heard back.

WTOL 11 discovered that Broadway even uses different business names including Broadways Asphalt, Paving Sealcoating and Tree Service, as well as National Paving and Come and Get it Paving, which have the same truck cartoon on them.

"Just a devastating experience that 77-year-old people shouldn't have to go through," Sharon Patton said.

The Patton's are the latest to share their story with Broadway, telling 11 Investigates that they were quoted $300 for their driveway then given a $5,100 bill.

The couple didn't have that kind of money on hand and had to go to the bank.

"The man followed us to key bank and the teller told us there is something wrong here," Sharon said.

The couple paid him $4,000.

"We're just devastated at the loss of that money," Sharon said.

They then received a quote after the fact from someone else.

"It should have been an estimated $1,000 and this man gave us a receipt, a bill for $5,100," Sharon said. "It was an opportunity and I just didn't see the warning signs," Tom Sr. added.

So how could someone legally do this? They can't.

Ohio has protections against these situations. First off, The Green River Ordinance prohibits door-to-door sales like these. The seller has to be invited to the property.

Secondly, Ohio's Home Solicitation Sales Act allows three days for buyers to cancel their deal agreements.

But we're getting ahead of ourselves... these three didn't even have contracts in the first place.

In other states, Broadway has been accused of scamming other people, but spent time behind bars in Pennsylvania for the scams.

So why isn't he in jail? It's the same question 11 Investigates has been asking since the beginning. That was until a warrant was officially put out.

And Toledo Police are still looking into him.

"Older people that have lived their lives and the money they have, they should be enjoying their money, not having it stolen from them," Sharon said.

If you do agree to a home improvement deal, make sure there is a written and signed contract beforehand so the seller can't blindside you with an outrageous bill.