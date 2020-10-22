11 Investigates: Restaurants rack up COVID-19 safety complaints, make changes

The restaurant industry has made large adjustments to allow safer dining during the coronavirus, but some are still continuously receiving complaints.

And a third was named in the most recent round of citations.

Another has several complaints and COVID-19 cases linked directly to it.

We focused on three restaurants. One has seen repeat complaints from people and a citation from the state since the spring.

We've uncovered restaurants that have been accused of ignoring health orders, cases that have been traced back to specific restaurants and have found at least one serial offender in Toledo.

Our 11 Investigates team has been tracking the issues at local restaurants that caught the attention of the Ohio Investigative Unit by combing through months of complaints and citations.

Not everyone is following the rules health experts say will make the rest of us less likely to catch COVID-19.

Masks cover our faces and we’re paying more attention to the basics, like washing our hands.

Up until 2020, walking into a restaurant or crowded business was just a part of our everyday lives. Now, those crowded spaces have been spaced out.

Chapter one : Restaurant #1

The Polish Ostrich is a narrow music venue, bar and restaurant tucked into a West Toledo neighborhood.

It’s a popular hangout for anyone looking for live music and it’s on the hook for several complaints and a citation from the Ohio Investigative Unit for not following the coronavirus health orders.

Agents went undercover to take videos that lead to a citation in September.

The citation was for "a large crowd inside the bar with no social distancing measures in place and patrons standing and congregating in groups,” according to the OIU.

“They came in right at closing time when everyone was leaving and paying their tabs and I understand they were gathering in a parking lot that’s not even ours; it’s not our property,” Mary Kay Bunge, owner of the Polish Ostrich said.

Customers also reported seeing people without masks and not following social distancing guidelines twice in July, along with that large gathering spotted by the OIU.

Bunge says she’s hired private security and makes the bar close earlier now to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

"What we’ve decided and what we’ve changed to is that we’re doing last call at 9:30 and we’re closing at 10,” Bunge said.

State guidelines right now limit bars and restaurants from selling alcohol after 10 p.m.

All drinks must be off the tables by 11 p.m.