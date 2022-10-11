11 Investigates: New evidence in 1960 murder of Paulding teen Nancy Eagleson

A second 22-caliber bullet and fibers were recovered after the disinterment on Oct. 24 of 14-year-old Nancy Eagleson's body.

PAULDING, Ohio — New evidence has been discovered in the 1960 abduction and slaying of 14-year-old Nancy Eagleson from Paulding.

An examination after the disinterment of her body allowed by a Paulding County judge uncovered a second 22-caliber bullet that was missed during the initial examination decades ago and fibers that are being examined at the state's BCI lab.

In September, family members went to court seeking permission to remove the body to search for any clues into who killed the young teen. The effort has been spearheaded by the Porchlight Project, a nonprofit group that specializes in funding DNA testing in Ohio cold cases.

Nancy was abducted just dozens of yards from her Paulding home while she was walking back from the movies and a stop at a local restaurant with her 5-year-old sister, Sheryl, on Nov. 13, 1960.

A car followed them from the start of their street, then, a man jumped out as the girls neared their home. Sheryl jumped on his back, but he shook her off and threw Nancy into the back seat just before 8 p.m.

Her body was found less than 10 miles away early the next morning by hunters.

An autopsy in 1960 concluded that Nancy was raped and shot once under her chin.

Several local and out-of-town suspects were considered over the years, but no one has ever been charged with the crime. All the evidence in the case mysteriously disappeared nearly 40 years ago.

After receiving permission from the court, Nancy's body was disinterred on Oct. 24. Her body was then examined by Lucas County Deputy Coroner Thomas Bloomquist.

11 Investigates received a copy of the autopsy report. During the examination, the newly-discovered bullet was found beneath her head inside the casket.

Bloomquist was able to determine that the teen had been shot twice and the second bullet and entry hole were missed during the initial examination. Fibers were also found near the hip area that will be tested.