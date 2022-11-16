11 Investigates: Dozens of dead residents charged for nuisance properties

“We can all make mistakes, especially with paperwork. But if someone’s been dead for 19 years, and you’re still messing with them, how come you don’t know they’re dead?” Collins asked.

On Oct. 11, a bench warrant was issued for the woman who has now been dead for more than 19 years.

On July 18, 2022, the city of Toledo charged Hunt with failing to abate a nuisance, for allowing her home to fall into disrepair.

Early the next morning, Hunt was found slumped over the steering wheel of that car, dead from a 9-millimeter bullet that had gone through her neck.

On the night of June 6, 2003, Crystal Hunt got in her car in front of her Forest Avenue home after a graduation party.

Hunt and Thomas are among 58 people on our delinquent property tax list who have also been charged criminally after they died. In some cases, those are the only criminal complaints on their records.

In another case, Winona Thomas’ home on Potter Street sits empty. She died in 2014. Two months ago, a bench warrant was issued for her arrest for not appearing in court in August on a nuisance abatement charge.

But 11 Investigates did a Nexis background search on Hunt and it clearly identified her as having died in June 2003. A simple Google search returned multiple articles on her murder.

“We have access to probably six different agencies or companies that we utilize in order to verify information pertaining to property owners," Diggins said, "and if none of those reports indicate that the person is deceased, we continue our process.”

Casey Diggins has been the supervisor of code compliance for about six months and has aggressively pursued owners of blighted properties. He said his office continues to refine procedures for going after owners of problem homes.

And the real value of the property is likely much less. There are gaping holes in the walls, copper has been stripped from the home and the stairs are caving in. During a visit, a neighbor shouted, “Are you going to get them to tear that place down?”

But in going through the list, it was determined that 497 people were deceased – some for more than a decade – but still accruing penalties on their homes. Hunt now owes the county $19,752, which is more than the county values the property.

The list contained the names of 14,460 individuals who owed a combined total of $52 million. The top 3,009 names on the list alone accounted for $50 million of the total.

In June, 11 Investigates began sifting through delinquent property tax records for Toledo residents. The goal was to see how serious the issue is.

A complicated problem :

Not all properties that are blighted are delinquent and not all delinquent properties are blighted, but there does seem to be an inextricable link between the issues in the properties we examined.

There are roughly 120,000 properties in Toledo and 11% of them are delinquent. By comparison, .88% of properties in neighboring Fulton County are delinquent.

As far as blight, the city’s 11 housing inspectors have issued more than 12,000 warnings to homeowners so far this year for code violations. These could be for not mowing their yard, a roof that is falling apart and sometimes much more serious issues.

“Most of the time, our initial reason for being there is because of a neighbor’s complaint or a complaint from a concerned citizen,” James Molnar, director of building and code compliance, said.

In some cases, an owner needs a push to do needed maintenance, but in other instances, homeowners are enduring financial or health hardships and need community resources that Molnar can direct them to, such as Pathway.

“The idea is to identify those blighted properties, hopefully at the earliest stages, and let the owners know that 'hey, we’ve noticed this is going on with your property. It’s come time that this needs to be addressed,'” Molnar said. “We also want to connect those folks, who maybe don’t have the ability to fix the property, with community organizations and programs that the city provides before it turns into one of these abandoned properties.”

Abandoned properties hurt the city in multiple ways: they can be structurally dangerous and a location for illegal activity; they can be detrimental to the property values of other homes in the neighborhood, and the real estate generates no revenue for the city and county.