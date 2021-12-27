11 Investigates: 2021 arrest costs innocent Defiance man jobs

11 Investigates problematic circumstances involving the 2021 arrest.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — "I was 'Door Dashing' that night because it was Christmas break. I'm a big Miami Dolphins fan and they were playing Monday night so I wanted to catch the second half," said Rob Shaffer.

It was December 27, 2021.

Shaffer, who is a transgender person, was making his last Door Dash delivery of the night from McDonalds to an apartment complex in Defiance.

Just as he pulled in to make the delivery, he realized he was getting pulled over.

"I didn't know what I was doing wrong," he said.

Defiance Police Officer Whitney Schalk's dash cam video shows the explanation she gave to Shaffer.

"So the reason I stopped you is because we had a complaint that you were driving all over the roadway, that you were going left of center a couple of times," Schalk explains in the video.

"I'm just doing Door Dash. You've got the wrong person," Shaffer tells her.

"We were given your vehicle description, a black Ford Edge, as well as the plate," said Schalk.

"I don't know who they're talking about," Shaffer said.

Officer Schalk never tells Shaffer during the stop that she saw him do anything wrong, and continued to cite only a caller.

"They said you went left of center several times," she tells him. "Have you had anything to drink tonight?"

"No," Shaffer responds.

Shaffer says he became increasingly upset when it became clear he was suspected of drinking and driving.

"I was getting agitated because I don't drink or do drugs, I never have."

Officer Schalk then proceeds to administer a field sobriety test.

"I'm gonna look at your eyes if you're okay with that," she tells Shaffer. "It's just gonna show me if there's any alcohol in your system or anything, okay?"

"You're moving your head still. Just your eyes. I know it is difficult. You need a break for a second?"

"No," Shaffer said. "You're pissing me off because I haven't been drinking."

"Give me a damn breathalyzer. I'll pass it," Shaffer said.

"Well, I don't know that you're under just the influence of alcohol. You're under some sort of impairment, but I don't think it's alcohol," Schalk said.

After more field sobriety tests, Shaffer is arrested for OVI.

"There's no excuse for this," he tells Schalk.

"Go ahead and turn around and place your hands behind your back for me," Schalk said.

Shaffer was taken to the Defiance Police Department for a urine test, where he says he was strapped to a chair.

During that time, he says two officers made derogatory remarks about his gender.

"I heard another male officer say, 'You know they're going to have fun with him tonight at CCNO.' Because I'm the closest thing to a woman some of them had ever seen," Shaffer told 11 Investigates.

Shaffer lost his jobs at Door Dash and as a Paulding school bus driver because of the OVI. He decided to leave Defiance and move to Toledo and even thought about ending his life.

He could not secure an apartment because the OVI charge appeared on his background check.

A local newspaper reported his arrest and the case was on its way to court until four grueling months later when Shaffer finally received the results of his urinalysis.

The results showed 0.0 percent for alcohol and drugs. The case was quietly dismissed. Shaffer was telling the truth. He was not under the influence that night.

But he'd already lost his reputation, his jobs and his will to live.

"Basically, sorry we got it wrong. We messed up your life, but sorry we got it wrong."

Not only did they get it wrong, Shaffer thinks he was targeted, because he's a transgender person. He filed citizen complaints against Officer Schalk and the other responding officer, Zachary Higgins, as well as prosecutor Troy Essex.

11 Investigates asked for the personnel file for Officer Schalk. In two reviews, she received "very good" and "satisfactory" marks in various categories. However, in December, 2020, her reviewer noted under "areas that need improvement: confidence and knowledge when conducting standard field sobriety tests during an OVI arrest."

We asked Toledo defense attorney Mark Davis about the stop. He points to a problem when Officer Schalk gave Shaffer that sobriety test by checking his eyes.

"That's not necessarily an indication of criminal activity, of simply having red eyes. You need more," Davis said.

There is precedent that addresses this. State of Ohio vs. Nelson states bloodshot eyes do not create the "reasonable, articulable suspicion" necessary for an officer to ask a driver to perform field sobriety tests.

In addition, we asked for all OVI arrests in Defiance between February and July. Nine officers contributed to 24 arrests.

But, records show Officer Schalk made no OVI arrests during that time. The Defiance city attorney provided no response when 11 Investigates asked why.

And there are also concerns about the reliability of the person who called 911 that night in December.

Five months before the incident, Timothy Eubanks-Bruce was arrested by Defiance police on a felony child endangerment charge. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three years in prison.

11 Investigates also asked the city attorney about the traffic stop and the behavior of the officers.

"The city handles allegations by the public against public employees with the utmost concern. The Defiance Police Department and the City Law Department performed a thorough investigation into these allegations. The investigation found the allegations against city personnel to be unsubstantiated and unfounded," said Sean O'Donnell via an emailed statement to 11 Investigates.

Shaffer believes the call was made because he is transgender. Bruce denied that when asked by 11 investigates.

"It is illegal one to give false information to a police officer or dispatcher," said Davis.

11 Investigates also contacted the Ohio State Highway Patrol, which took four months to process Shaffer's urinalysis. A spokesperson said the processing times have improved since Shaffer's arrest with the hiring of two new chemists.

"The Patrol's Crime Lab Current turnaround time for toxicology is: Urine drug is 36 days; blood drug is 60 days."

Davis still sees that as too long.

"In today's day and age when we have modern science and smart phones and better technology, they ought to be able to turn that around much faster because of the damage, the incredible damage it can cause to an innocent person."

Davis recommends if you get pulled over, turn the lights on in your car, open the windows and put your hands at "ten and two" so officers know you're not up to anything.

Be polite and cooperative.

You're not required to consent to a search or field sobriety tests.

All of that could be used as evidence used against you.

You're also not required to submit to a breathalyzer but if you know you haven't been drinking, taking one could be in your favor.