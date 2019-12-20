HOUSTON — An individual has been arrested and charged on two counts of kidnapping and one count of tampering with a corpse in the disappearance of a missing mother and her baby, Austin police confirmed Friday.

A woman's body was located in a vehicle outside a home northwest of Houston overnight. At the home, authorities also found an infant girl who appeared to be unharmed. Austin police said an autopsy and DNA test are underway to confirm they are indeed the missing mother, Heidi Broussard, and her surviving infant girl, Margot Carey.

>> A press conference has been scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday at Austin police headquarters. KHOU 11 will stream the coverage live on our mobile app and KHOU.com.

KHOU 11's sister station, KVUE, identified a suspect in the case as 33-year-old Magen Fieramusca, citing sources close to the investigation. She is said to be a "close friend" of the victim. She'll appear in a Harris County courtroom on Friday after she was arrested near Houston overnight.

RELATED: Timeline: What we know about Austin mom Heidi Broussard and baby Margot Carey

Earlier in the morning, KHOU 11's Grace White also reported a woman would be charged with murder.

Broussard and her infant went missing Dec. 12. The search and investigation led Austin authorities to the Houston area Thursday where a body was found in the trunk of a vehicle, and a baby was taken to the hospital to get checked out.

Authorities confirmed the scene, located in the 8100 block of Bo Jack Drive,is connected to Broussard's disappearance but early on would not confirm if the body was that of the mother's. But the victim's mother, Tammy Broussard, told CBS Austin the body does belong to Heidi and Margot is now in CPS custody.

Earlier in the morning, Lt. Daniel Arizpe with the Cy-Fair Volunteer Fire Department said the little girl did not have any signs of injuries and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

KVUE reported the suspect was a "close friend" with Broussard who plotted to take the baby from Broussard, citing a source close to the investigation.

Houston FBI said the case is now back in the hands of the Austin Police Department, which has not yet released additional details.

Several law enforcement agencies were on the scene until the early-morning hours Friday. Those agencies include the FBI, Texas Rangers, Austin police and Houston-area law enforcement.

RELATED: FBI, Texas Rangers, DPS assist in search for missing Austin mother, baby

RELATED: 'We have no reason to believe' missing Austin mother, baby are harmed: Police

Authorities out of Austin previously said they were working the missing persons case from two angles: either Broussard left on her own and they need to know if mom and baby are safe or that the two may be victims of foul play..

This is a breaking news story. Check back for further developments.

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter