TOLEDO, Ohio — A new push from police and health officials announced Thursday the Lucas County Health Department and Toledo Police have teamed up to bring awareness to parents who may not know best sleep practices for their infants.

This all comes after TPD officers responded to those deceased infants a week prior.

On average, three babies die each week because of unsafe sleeping environments in Ohio.

In the last week, Toledo Police responded to three infant deaths in a four day period.

"It was alarming to us and it's alarming to the community," said Toledo Police Chief, George Kral.

Toledo Police believe unsafe sleeping conditions could be the reason for the deaths, which is why officers will now be handing out information to parents on ways to keep their children safe.

"The largest cause of infant death between one month to one year of age is SUID. So often times that's something related to unsafe sleep environments," said Toledo Lucas County Health Educator, Melissa Hallenbeck.

That includes suffocation, asphyxiation, and entrapment.

According to a spokesperson with the Lucas County Health Department -- the number for infant mortalities so far this year in Lucas County is 37.

A number that they are hoping to keep small, by getting parents informed.

"There are so many things that go into it, but again there's steps that we all need to take to make sure that we have healthy babies" said Lucas County Health Commissioner, Eric Zgodzinski.

The Lucas County Health Department recommends the ABC's for safe sleep.

A - let the baby sleep alone

B - always put the baby to sleep on their back; and

C - an empty crib, which decreases the risk of suffocation.

