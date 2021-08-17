Indiana missionary describes experiencing Haiti earthquake and aftermath

Nathan Clark serves for LOAF Ministries in Haiti. Saturday was his first experience with an earthquake.

Folks from the United States are affected by the earthquake and tropical depression that hit Haiti.

"Loss of life is, every time I hear a number, it's like 30 higher than the last number," says Nathan Clark of Indiana. He's been living full-time in Haiti for three years with his family. He's a missionary for LOAF Ministries, which primarily works with teen moms.

Being from the midwest, what happened Saturday is something Clark's finding difficult to get past.

"It's really wild. It makes you uncertain about the ground beneath your feet," says Clark.

He adds, "It really messes with your brain. Even when everything is holding still, we're on the third story and you just feel like the floor is not level. It's just off, even though it's not currently shaking."

Clark says his ministry is okay and he and his family are back in their apartment after spending two nights outside. He says people don't trust the buildings and tropical depression Grace is complicating things.

"Everyone's sort of inside, but also trying not to be any more inside than they have to be, but it's a precarious balance with the rain right now," he says.

Clark says hospitals are full and as many don't have shelter right now, there's a lot of material need.

"People are just coming together in a lot of cases to console each other and help each other how they can. They may have nothing, but they can have nothing together," says Clark.

If you'd like to help in relief efforts, click here.