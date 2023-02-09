VIDEO: Wrong-way crash on I-90 West in Cleveland causes fuel spill, injures 4

Cleveland fire officials say four individuals were taken to the hospital in stable condition following the crash.

CLEVELAND — Two adults and two children were taken to the hospital on Saturday morning following a wrong-way crash and fuel spill that closed down I-90 West in Cleveland for several hours.

Cleveland Fire HazMat, the Ohio Department of Transportation and the Cleveland Division of Police were on scene at 3:30 a.m. responding to the accident.

Fire officials say that a wrong-way driver struck a semi-truck on I-90. The man driving the truck, as well as a woman and two children from the car, were taken to MetroHealth in stable condition.

3News obtained video footage of the accident, which can be watched below, from the Ohio Department of Transportation via a public record request.

Drivers were being rerouted at the Lorain Road exit. The I-90 westbound entrance ramp from West Boulevard has since opened.

