Human remains found in vacant house demolished in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — Human remains were discovered after a vacant house in Akron was torn down on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Akron Police Department, a vacant residence on the demolition list in the 700 block of Dayton Street was torn down around 1 p.m. The residence had been vacant for approximately two years.

Just before 9 a.m. on Friday, the Akron Police Department was informed that decomposed human remains were found among the debris from the dwelling that had been taken to a landfill in New Franklin. The remains have not yet been identified and the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office will assist with the investigation.

Anybody with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. Anonymous information can also be provided by calling the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS or by texting TIPSCO with your tips at 274637.