Sheriff: Human remains found at abandoned campsite in Ross County

Deputies, along with the Ross County Search and Rescue team, went to the area and found the remains.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Human remains were discovered in southwestern Chillicothe on Monday, according to the Ross County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said hunters called their office about an abandoned, suspicious campsite in the woods in the 1200 block of Chester Hill Road.

The remains were sent to the Montgomery County Coroner's Office to be identified. The case remains under investigation.