Michigan woman's Tesla hits tree after car was put in self-driving mode

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies from the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash Sunday evening on McKinley Road near 135th Avenue in Colfax Township.

When the deputies got to the crash at about 6:40 p.m., they found a Tesla had crashed into a tree after veering off the road.

The 41-year-old woman from Hudsonville driving the Tesla told police that she put her car into self-driving mode when she was driving westbound on McKinley Road.

The woman said that the Tesla pulled to the right and drove off the road and hit a tree after it was in self-driving mode.

Police said that the car rolled several times after hitting the tree and the woman had to be transported to Spectrum Health in Big Rapids for minor injuries.

