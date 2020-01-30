MIAMI, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health is awaiting test results from two possible cases of the coronavirus at Miami University.

Northwest Ohio students who attend Miami say they aren't too concerned, but some are taking extra precautions.

"I walked home — probably a 10 minute walk back to my apartment — and I could've probably counted at least 10 kids wearing masks," Miami University student Daniel Martin said.

Miami University representatives said the risk is very low at this point.

"Personally, I'm not very concerned. It's something that you don't really think is going to come to you, especially in Ohio. But, Miami does have a lot of international students, specifically from China," Miami University student John Brady said.

Students are being encouraged to take extra steps to stay safe, like washing hands before and after touching campus computers and other shared spaces.

"My mom's a nurse so when she found out, she immediately texted me this huge list to do, 'Wash your hands. Don't touch your face,'" Martin said.

Despite no confirmed cases in Ohio or Michigan, passengers arriving from China at Detroit Metropolitan Airport are being screened. Health officials say while the risk is still very low, it's still important to be aware of how to protect yourself.

"The issue has changed since yesterday, and it's changed immensely over the past couple days, last week, last month, so it's always evolving. You really need to pay attention to what is actually happening," Toledo Lucas County Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski said.

As far as hospital protocols, both Mercy Health and ProMedica officials say they are prepared to handle cases. The Toledo Lucas County Health Department reached out to local universities and colleges when the Miami University suspected cases were first announced. Both universities had students come back from winter break in the past two weeks, but said they are communicating with students and faculty who have traveled abroad, specifically to China.

