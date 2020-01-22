After spending a year and a half at their current location in Swanton, the H.O.O.V.E.S program is facing financial worries.

It's a position the organization's founder and director, Amanda Held, said she hoped she never have to be in. But she added that the organization has reached the end of its financial limits.

In an emergency announcement on Wednesday, the founder stated they need $100,000 for a down payment to finance the farm in order to stay open.

Held said this money would need to be secured in the next couple of weeks or the program could have to permanently close.

"It's terrifying. It's obviously pushing me. I know that one of the reasons we've gotten to this position is because I'm not as good as I should be at asking for help, so it's been a hard lesson, but this is my life's work," Held said.

Held said moving to the Swanton location is another reason for the position they're in. Although it's been a game changer for the program, a bigger property means more money.

In order to raise the money needed, they have have created a GoFundMe campaign.

Held said the group will have to make the tough decision in a few weeks.

If you'd like to help, the link to the campaign is available here.

RELATED: 'H.O.O.V.E.S.' program steps in to help veterans emotionally reconnect with others

RELATED: Kristi Leigh fills in for Jerry Anderson on Leading Edge: August 18, 2019