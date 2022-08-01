Witness a wedding-themed living history day at the Wood County Museum

This year's event will accompany the museum's new historical wedding exhibit.

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — The Wood County Museum will hold their 19th annual Living History Day later this month on Aug. 28.

The free event will take place from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. and will feature interpreters and reenactors who will tell stories of Wood County's earlier days, including its history, people and places.

Featured at the museum is a new exhibit, "Allure & Illusion: A Rose Colored Romance," which will be the specific theme on which the living history day is based.

Per the museum's website, the exhibit showcases historical wedding dresses and explores the foundations of marriage culture and the American Dream. The living history day will likely bring to life what it meant to be married in historic Wood County, Ohio.

A miniature version of the exhibit is also available for viewing at Bowling Green State University's Jerome Library in conjunction with the institution's Browne Pop Culture Library. The university will also host a presentation that examines the sociological history of marriage in America, as well as its future prospects.

Dr. Susan L. Brown and Dr. Wendy D. Manning will use federal data to discuss trends in marriage, including increases in nonmarital childbearing and attitudes towards marriage over the years.