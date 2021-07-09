LIST | Area 9/11 remembrance ceremonies

The nation comes together to remember and mourn the events of Sept. 11, 2001. Here are local observances.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Local communities are coming together on Saturday, the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks on our nation, to remember the events that so deeply affected all in America. Here are observances we know of; if you have an observance to add, please text your information to 419-248-1100.

BOWLING GREEN

8:30 a.m. - Veterans Memorial, Bowling Green City Park (bring a chair). Rededication of the Wood County Courthouse starts at 10 a.m., with music from a combined all-county high school band. Military vehicles on display along Court Street from 9 a.m. to noon.

FINDLAY

9 a.m. - Memorial parade starting at South Main Street/Lake Cascades Parkway and Sixth Street and ending at the Hancock County Fairgrounds. Ceremony to follow at Old Millstream Centre.

GIBSONBURG

noon - 9/11 Memorial at Williams Park on East Stone Street, where people will gather at the park that houses a 7,000 pound, 36-foot long piece of the antenna of the North Tower of the World Trade Center.

MONTPELIER

9 a.m. - Williams County Fair Grandstand & Track, at 619 E. Main St. Observances include a 9/11 stair climb and 5K walk/run (registration starts at 8 a.m.).

OTTAWA HILLS

8:30 a.m. - Ottawa Hills Memorial Park, 4210 W. Central Ave. Ceremony features a dove release and doughnuts for observers.

TIFFIN

1-3 p.m. - Donation drive-through across from the Tiffin Police and Fire All Patriots’ Memorial, South Washington Street. Requested donations include anything from office and art supplies to toilet paper, paper towels, grooming items, diapers, wipes, toothbrushes, laundry detergent, trash bags, non-perishable food items, video games, snacks, and books. Items go to help the mission of local service groups.

TOLEDO

8:30 a.m. - Toledo Firefighters Memorial in Chubb DeWolfe Park. Toledo police, Toledo fire and Lucas County Sheriff’s Department honor guards to lead observances. Be prepared; street closures start at 7:30 a.m. for Beech, North Huron, and Orange streets through 9:30 a.m.