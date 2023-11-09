Gibsonburg honors 9/11 with piece of World Trade Center dedicated to victims

One of the antennas from the World Trade Center is on display at the village's Williams Park.

GIBSONBURG, Ohio — A piece of the World Trade Center sits in Gibsonburg, Ohio.

Part of the antenna from the north tower was commissioned into a memorial exhibit at Williams Park.

Village Administrator Marc Glotzbecker on Monday said the antenna serves as a tangible piece of history that helps people remember first responders and the sacrifices made on 9/11.

"In 2016, on Sept. 11, when we dedicated the public service memorial, we promised we would always meet on 9/11 no matter what to honor and remember," Glotzbecker said. "We had some time to pray, the national anthem, the pledge of allegiance, there will be members of the Black Swamp Pipes and Drums here to perform 'Amazing Grace.' It has turned into a time when the community gathers to keep that promise of never forgetting."

Williams Park serves as a memorial dedicated to honoring all public service personnel, too. But Glotzbecker said the events of 9/11 tie all the memorials together.

Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted also spoke at the ceremony as the honored guest of an annual tradition to pay respects to fallen servicepeople.

People of all ages attended to hear Husted speak, share the history of 9/11 down through generations and pay their own respects, too.

And Husted said that’s what 9/11 memorials are all about.

“9/11 was a scary time for Americans," he said. "We were under attack from terrorists and people were scared, and I think that this symbol and the actions of the first responders really gave America courage."

It’s important that inspiration carries on into future generations, too, he said. He believes it’s why we continue to have memorials and it’s why we see so many of them today.