Highway dedicated in memory of 1st female US Navy admiral, Henry Co. native Alene Duerk

Rear Adm. Alene Duerk was the first woman in U.S. Navy history to achieve the rank of admiral.

NAPOLEON, Ohio — Did you know the first female admiral in the U.S. Navy was from right here in northwest Ohio?

Her legacy is now honored for all to see in Henry County.

"I didn't really know her as an admiral or as a service person. I grew up with her and she never really talked about things like this, she was just a very loving, sweet, giving person," said Alene's great-niece Sue Rettig.

Rear Adm. Alene Duerk grew up in Holgate.

After serving as an ensign in the Nurse Corps during World War II, she eventually climbed the ranks in the Navy to become the first female in our nation's history to earn the rank of admiral in 1972.

Though her legacy is celebrated among historians and her family and friends, some people who have lived in this region their entire life have never heard her story.

"I grew up in the town of Deshler but was just never aware of it. So when I found out this was something special that we needed to honor her and what she did," said Ohio Rep. Jim Hoops, R-Napoleon.

This is why elected officials wanted to commemorate Duerk's legacy in her home county.

Now, 3 years after her passing, the Ohio Department of Transportation has named State Route 108 through Henry County as the Rear Admiral Alene Duerk Memorial Highway.

They chose State Route 108 to dedicate after Duerk because it runs straight through the county from the northern border to the south.

The hope is, along with acknowledging Duerk's accomplishments, that her legacy will help to inspire the next generation of leaders.

"She's gonna give some young girl to say, 'hey I can do this,'" said Hoops.