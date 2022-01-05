Kent State University remembers 4 students killed, 9 injured during May 4, 1970 shooting by Ohio National Guard

Four students were shot dead by the Ohio National Guard while protesting the Vietnam War. Nine other students were injured.

Example video title will go here for this video

KENT, Ohio — On May 4, 1970, the Ohio National Guard was called to Kent State University for civil unrest as students protested the Vietnam War.

But on that day nearly 52 years ago, the unthinkable happened, says Roseanne "Chick" Canfora.

"And it was at that rally the National Guard advanced on us and opened fire on us moments later," she recalls. They opened fire on unarmed protestors.

"Fortunately my brother’s roommate pulled me behind a parked car. Unfortunately my brother wasn’t so lucky," Canfora says.

Alan Canfora was seen carrying a flag and was shot near a tree. He was one of nine students who were injured.

In just 13 seconds, four students were killed. Allison Krause, Jeffrey Miller, William Schroeder and Sandra Scheuer were all shot dead.

Chick Canfora is part of the current memorial celebration. The pandemic prevented a live presence for the 50th anniversary And this is the first time the commeration is so large

Susan Ostiemer was a freshman in 1970. She says there were no cell phones or social media, so no one knew for hours that students had been killed.

"I spent some time walking around by myself and absorbing how close that was," she recalls.

And Avery Hall current student is on the May 4th task force

'I think advocacy doesn’t have an end date."

Kent State University's current president, Todd Diacon, is a historian. "So we really have both and opportunity to an a responsibility to teach those lessons at Kent State," he says.

It was close call for Alan Canfora. He’s attended every commeration but passed away last year. His sister says May 4th changed their lives forever and a peaceful protest should never end like theirs did.

"My brother saw it not just an attack on him, or on these individuals at Kent State but as an attack on the student movement," says Chick Canfora.