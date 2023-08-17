Historical group to commemorate Battle of Fallen Timbers anniversary with interpretive storytelling, demonstrations

Sunday's event will include programming from the Fallen Timbers Battlefield Preservation Commission and Metroparks Toledo.

A local historical organization will commemorate the Battle of Fallen Timbers - which took place in present-day Maumee 229 years ago - on Sunday during an event that will include interpretive storytelling, reenactments and more.

The Fallen Timbers Battlefield Preservation Commission will host an event honoring the battle's 229th anniversary by including a variety of educational activities and demonstrations. It will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the site of the former battlefield at 4949 Jerome Road in Maumee.

The event will include reenactments of historical characters, who will tell the event from their perspective. These reenactors include:

General "Mad" Anthony Wayne

General James Wilkinson

A Legion Scout

A woman adoptee of Native Americans

A spy for the Native Confederacy

A 1790s fur trader

In addition to the reenactment, there will be a live weapons demonstration and a presentation on mammals of the early frontier from Metroparks Toledo, in addition to other programming.

The Battle of Fallen Timbers, which derives its name from trees covering the battlefield that were toppled during a tornado, took place on Aug. 20, 1794. It is well-known in northwest Ohio as an important historical event and is reflected in local nomenclature, including the Anthony Wayne Local School District, Anthony Wayne Trail and Fallen Timbers Shopping Mall.

The battle was a part of the Northwest Indian War (1785-1795), a 10-year-long conflict during which the newly-formed United States fought the a united group of Native American nations for control of the already-occupied Northwest Territory. This included much of northwestern Ohio.

Other important historical figures who were present at the battle included Tecumseh, whose brother was killed in the battle, William Clark of the Lewis and Clark Expedition and William Henry Harrison, who would go on to become the ninth President of the United States.