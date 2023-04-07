Young girl struck by vehicle after jumping off float during Hilliard Fourth of July parade

The girl was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but her injuries are not life-threatening.

Example video title will go here for this video

HILLIARD, Ohio — A young girl was seriously injured after she was struck by a vehicle during the Fourth of July parade in Hilliard Tuesday morning.

The City of Hilliard says around 10:05 a.m., a girl had jumped off a float on the trailer during the parade near the intersection of Main and Franklin streets. City officials say she was then hit by the same vehicle.

City officials initially said the girl was 6 years old, but later clarified that she was 7 years old.

The girl was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital with serious injuries, but her injuries are not life-threatening.

The parade was briefly disrupted and was diverted to a different route.

The incident remains under investigation.

The girl was a member of the Hilliard Girls Softball Association. The organization issued a statement regarding the incident.

Hello HGSA Families,

As many of you have heard, there was an incident during the parade involving one of our players. Details are still being gathered regarding the event. While her injuries are serious, we were told they don’t appear to be life threatening.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the player and her family. I want to thank our coaches, parents, and community members who were on the scene and assisted when the event happened. Thank you to our Emergency Responders for being there quickly and providing aid.

Counselors will be made available to provide support for those who witnessed this traumatic event.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10TV for more updates.