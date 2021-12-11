High winds cause power outages for thousands on Saturday

As of Noon, Toledo Edison reports as many as 9,000 customers without power.

TOLEDO, Ohio — High winds on Saturday have led to multiple power outages across the region.

As of Noon, Toledo Edison reports as many as 9,000 customers without power.

They expect power to be back on for these people around 1:30pm this afternoon.

High winds have been knocking down various power lines across the area, and creating roadblocks as crews work to fix the issues.

WTOL Meteorologist John Burchfield says high winds can be expected to continue until sunset.