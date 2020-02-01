MAINE, USA — It's a new year! And now we all have to go through that phase of time where muscle memory has us writing down the wrong year every time we need to date something.

And this year...there's one more thing to remember.

To avoid the potential of fraud, make sure to write the date out 2020, instead of using 20 as the year.

Like the post from the East Millinocket Police Department shows above, someone could easily make the year incorrect if you were to just write down 20.

This is important, especially when signing legal documents.

Happy New Year!