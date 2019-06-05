DENVER — Spring is here, and that means it’s time for cleaning and garage sales.

You might find yourself with a bunch of clothing items that aren’t in good enough shape to be donated, but you just can't bring yourself to throw them in the trash where they will end up in a landfill.

For example, I have several pairs of old jeans that have holes in them. I have baby clothes and kid’s clothing that just aren't in good enough shape to donate.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), 85 percent of all discarded textiles – 13 million tons – are sent to U.S. landfills every year.

In 2015, 8 million tons of clothing and footwear was sent to landfills. An additional 800,000 pounds of towels, sheets and pillowcases were sent to dumps, according to EPA statistics.

You can help the environment and local organizations (or even score some discounts) by recycling those items.

Here are six options for recycling clothing and shoes.

Red Apple Recycling

It is a Denver-based non-profit which supports Colorado education by helping fund wellness and sustainability programs at local schools.

You can donate clothing and other small household items and they’ll recycle them by selling them to a local textile company that has been in the Denver area for 100 years.

> Click/tap here for a list of what they accept.

Donations are collected by depositing the items in one their Little Red Schoolhouses located around the Denver metro area.

> Click/tap here to find a location near you.

USAgain

USAgain collects clothes, shoes and other household textiles for reuse and recycling. They’re collected in green and white bins at various locations.

They accept clothes, shoes and household textiles regardless of condition. Household textiles include tablecloths, towels, bedding, blankets, bedspreads, etc.

They can't accept mattresses, furniture, appliances, carpet, household items, toys or trash. Please do not leave these items in or around a USAgain clothing drop box.

Clothes, shoes and textiles must be clean and dry and dropped off in tied plastic bags. A sturdy plastic bag protects the clothes from dirt and simplifies handling.

> Click/tap here to find a bin near you.

ARC Thrift Stores

The stores receive millions of pounds of donation each year, according to their web site.

Donations are then sold with the proceeds distributed to Arc Chapters and the Association for Community Living (ACL) throughout Colorado to benefit people with disabilities.

Not everything that comes in goes to the sales floor. That’s where their recycling programs kick in. They are one of Colorado’s largest recyclers and keep thousands upon thousands of pounds of unwanted, unsaleable merchandise out of landfills, according to their web site.

If clothing, shoes, books, toys, handbags, belts, baseball caps and other items don’t sell, they're bundled up and then sent to Africa, Asia, India and other countries throughout the world.

> Click/tap here to find a location.

H&M Stores

You can stop by any H&M store and drop off unwanted textile in exchange for a store voucher.

According to its website, all you have to do is ask a clerk where for the garment-collecting box which is usually located to the cash desks.

In 2018, the company said it collected 20,649 tons of textiles for reuse and recycling through the initiative.

> Click/tap here to find a location.

Patagonia

You can't recycle any clothing through this program, however, the company accepts any Patagonia product that has reached the end of its useful life.

Simply wash the items first and use one of the following collection methods:

1. Mail them to the Patagonia Service Center at

Patagonia Service Center

8550 White Fir St.

Reno, NV 89523-8939

2. Drop them off at the Patagonia Retail Store nearest you or at a participating Patagonia dealer.

Again this is only for Patagonia gear. Items sent back or dropped off will be recycled or repurposed, according to the company's website.

Nike's Reuse-A-Shoe

If you're worn out or outgrown your athletic shoes you can drop them off at almost any Nike store. They don't have to be Nike, they accept any brand of athletic shoe. They won't take sandals, dress shoes, boots or shoes with metal (like cleats or spikes)

They get new life through Nike Grind. New footwear and apparel and even sports surfaces are created from the recycled athletic footwear and surplus manufacturing scraps.



