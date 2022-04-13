Your Voice Matters: A look at how voice disorders can affect the people we love

In honor of World Voice Day, University Hospitals is offering a free webinar explaining the latest advancements in voice box surgery and access to a new documentary.

CLEVELAND — It's one of our abilities we rarely think about, until it doesn’t work.

Take a second to think about all the things your voice can do. We use it to express emotion, to sing, to communicate. It is part of our identity, and a functioning voice is critical for quality of life.

Now, imagine if you lost it. Permanently.

Saturday is World Voice Day, a moment set aside to appreciate more than just the sound of our voices. The National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders estimates about 7.5 million Americans have trouble using their voices.

Such disorders involve problems with pitch, loudness, and quality; then there are those who lose their voice boxes due to cancer, disease, and trauma. Thanks to medical innovation, many are now able to speak after having a laryngectomy, a procedure which leaves survivors breathing through a surgically created hole in the front of their neck and speaking through a voice prosthesis situated between the trachea and the esophagus.

On Thursday, April 14, University Hospitals' ENT Institute and Seidman Cancer Center will jointly host a unique virtual program from 6-7 p.m. that will bring together patients who have undergone life-changing surgeries on their voice boxes with UH surgeons. During the hour-long event, the surgeons will provide personal insights on the laryngectomy procedure and rehabilitation of the voice. UH laryngectomy patients and film director Bill Brummel — himself a laryngectomy patient — will discuss what it is like living with a laryngectomy.

An Emmy-nominated and Peabody Award-winning documentarian, Brummel lost his voice box in 2016 after long-term radiation for tonsil cancer created irreversible scarring of his larynx. "Can You Hear My Voice?" showcases members of a London-based choir, the Shout at Cancer choir, who have all undergone this procedure to cure cancer of the voice box.

Those who register for the webinar will also get access to view the documentary. Click here to sign up.

Meanwhile, there are some things you can do to take care of your voice: