After a health scare, Jerry Anderson is using his big voice to talk about a big subject: Heart disease

Tonight at 6 p.m., WTOL 11's Jeff Smith walks alongside his anchor predecessor to tell his story and help raise awareness of cardiac health.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Years ago former WTOL 11 anchor Jerry Anderson had a wake-up call.

It was back in 2017 when the Ad Council released a commercial depicting a woman climbing over a mountain of cigarettes. Those cigarettes were supposed to be the ones she had smoked over her lifetime. The ad urged people to get their lungs checked out.

Jerry recalls seeing that ad, saying, "I said, 'there's this commercial on TV - with this lady and she climbing up a mountain on all fours, and you look at it and it's a mountain of cigarette butts' - and let's face it - back in the early days, we all had bad habits."

As a result of seeing that ad, Jerry says he went to his doctor, got the test, and his lungs were fine. But after a second look years later, he says it showed some cardiac artery calcification.

In other words, there was a build-up in his arteries, and that was limiting blood flow to the heart.